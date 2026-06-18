For the Roughriders, every win touches the roots of Saskatchewan’s history

For the Saskatchewan Roughriders, every win leaves a mark — literally. Following victories, the team gathers under a wooden plaque inside Mosaic Stadium for one of the organization’s most unique traditions.

Implemented in the Corey Mace era, it was important to bring in something new.

“We looked at starting a new tradition for us and to be able to pull in a piece of wood, you know, off the farm here in Saskatchewan, have it nicely put together with the Rider nation on it and just start a tradition that every win that we get we celebrate together and then branding off a tick mark for us,” said Mace.

The beam itself is a piece of Saskatchewan history, salvaged from a potash mine in Esterhazy, and dating back more than 60 years. It adds a piece of home to the new tradition.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kind of pride ourselves on being Saskatchewan and embody what Saskatchewan is, hardworking and stuff like that, so the fact that it comes from Saskatchewan obviously makes it even better,” said Dhel Duncan-Busby.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The tradition started back in 2025, prior to winning the Grey Cup. The team’s championship rings have 14 notches marked on them to emphasize the 14 brands that started the tradition last season. Located in the player tunnel, it is a daily reminder of the culture and standards they set.

“Going out there every game, seeing it and smacking it before I go to the field and getting that first little notch on it after the game, it means something to the team, and it means something to me as well,” said James Letcher Jr.

As for who gets the privilege, that is decided by head coach Corey Mace. For game one this season, the honour went to quarterback Trevor Harris following a phenomenal week two performance.

Many players haven’t had the privilege yet, but it’s something that adds even more motivation — not because of the personal recognition, but the honour symbolizes the contributions to the team’s win.

“It’s the ultimate, like, helping the team out, so that’s the goal for sure. That’d mean a lot,” said Daniel Wiebe.

“I never got to put one up yet so hopefully one day,” Tevaughn Campbell added.

Story continues below advertisement

As the victories pile up so do the marks, creating a lasting record of Roughrider history. With lots of room to add more ticks, it is a tradition that will last quite long.