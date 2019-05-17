Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 17 2019 8:51pm 01:19 FC Edmonton prepares to play at Cavalry FC’s stadium FC Edmonton is headed south this weekend for a crucial match against Cavalry FC. John Sexsmith looks at how the team is preparing. FC Edmonton prepares to play Cavalry FC in CPL’s first-ever Battle of Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5291001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5291001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?