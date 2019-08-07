FC Edmonton signs longtime MLS midfielder Tony Tchani

FC Edmonton announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the club has signed veteran Cameroonian midfielder Tony Tchani, pending a medical examination and international transfer approval.

Tchani, 30, has spent nine years playing in Major League Soccer, most recently with the Chicago Fire. His time in MLS also saw him spend time with two Canadian clubs: Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC. In 212 regular season games in the MLS, the midfielder scored 15 goals and added 22 assists.

Tchani was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2010 SuperDraft.

It’s not yet clear when Tchani will make his debut with the Eddies. FC Edmonton’s next match is on Saturday when they host Pacific FC at Clarke Stadium.

FC Edmonton currently sits in fourth place in the Canadian Premier League’s fall season with a record of 2-1-2.

