Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to add Cal Murphy to Ring of Honour

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 6:04 pm
1 min read
Cal Murphy with the Grey Cup. View image in full screen
Cal Murphy with the Grey Cup. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The late Cal Murphy will be this year’s inductee into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Ring of Honour.

Murphy will be the 18th member of the Ring of Honour and just the second head coach, joining legendary coach Bud Grant as the only coaches to receive the honour. Murphy served as both head coach and general manger in his 14 seasons with the blue and gold.

He helped the Bombers to three Grey Cup championships and was named the CFL’s coach of the year on two different occasions.

“Cal was such an important part of the Blue Bombers for his many years with the club as a coach, a GM and a steadfast voice for Canadian football,” Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Strong-willed and passionate in his beliefs, he had his hand on the rudder during one of the most successful eras of Blue Bombers football.”

Story continues below advertisement

He has the third most wins in club history behind only Grant and Mike O’Shea.

Murphy is already a member of both the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. His statue has stood outside Princess Auto Stadium since 2017.

“We are excited to know how complimentary people are about him and honoured they still remember him as their own Canadian and Winnipeg-born head coach and GM,” said the Murphy family in a statement.

“He was both supportive and stern as well as a leader. A good husband and father and strong in his Catholic faith.”

He will officially be added to the Ring of Honour during a ceremony at halftime during their game against the BC Lions on July 30.

Murphy died in 2012.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices