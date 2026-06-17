Trump says he would prefer to see CUSMA ‘terminated’

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27 comments

  1. JLA
    June 18, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Does anyone listen to Trump anymore? 🤣

  2. Guy Fawkes
    June 18, 2026 at 4:19 am

    Note to Mark Carney. Trade with Europe cannot replace the trade with the United States. Make a deal and stop stalling.

  3. Mike Caswell
    June 18, 2026 at 4:03 am

    @Anonymoous. I come back to rattle hard left progressives like you.

  4. Vince Mutti
    June 18, 2026 at 4:01 am

    Elbows Up Canadians don’t seem to realize that Trump is doing what is best for the USA. That may not align with what is best for Canada. Unfortunately, Carney does what is best for him
    And not Canada.

  5. Roy stephenson
    June 18, 2026 at 12:47 am

    Great to hear all the L I b t a r d s on here supporting Carney and the failing liberals
    you just don’t get it like your hero Carney.
    Trump knows how to negotiate simple !!!

  6. Bonnie Bohuch
    June 18, 2026 at 12:11 am

    Canada is a nation of cowards.

  7. Nikki Sudds
    June 18, 2026 at 12:07 am

    Carney totally striking out with Trump. He can’t even get a 1::1 meeting with Trump. Trump doesn’t respect Carney

  8. John c
    June 17, 2026 at 10:26 pm

    250000 girls were raped in the UK as per the report released today…. I’m counting down two weeks from today that Global News will report on it

  9. L.V. Robertson
    June 17, 2026 at 9:54 pm

    He sure throws all the negotiating possibilities out there, doesn’t he?

  10. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 9:52 pm

    @Mike Caswell. Why are sill here MAGA? You should take fellow dead beat MAGAs with you.

  11. Elbozos Up
    June 17, 2026 at 9:35 pm

    Let’s see what happens when your guy gets tired of playing president

  12. Stars and Stripes
    June 17, 2026 at 9:25 pm

    I agree with Trump the free trade agreement with Canada should be terminated. They are selfish and don’t support the NA security needs.

  13. Mike Caswell
    June 17, 2026 at 9:20 pm

    So glad I moved to the USA in early 2019 from Canada. Clearly the decline is in full effect with first Trudeau and now Elbows Up Carney.

  14. Vince Busch
    June 17, 2026 at 9:18 pm

    Hilarious. Carney can’t even get a 1:1 meeting with Trump at the G7. Didn’t Carney tell everyone he was the “guy” to get a deal and knew how to handle Trump. Clearly Carney is clueless.

  15. F*CK TRUMP!
    June 17, 2026 at 8:59 pm

    Ted Hassleby
    June 17, 2026 at 7:11 pm
    All the elbozos in the comments that want to cut off this or that critical material to the states:

    First it wont happen. Canada is a nation of cowards.

    Second, i hope it does. That is all Trump needs to relieve us from the destructive liberal nonsense.

    Canada is a nation of cowards hey? Ever said that to a Canadians face? How about we meet sometime and you can try it out. You will find this Canadian far far from a coward as you spit the pieces of your teeth out of your throat.

  16. Joe
    June 17, 2026 at 7:57 pm

    This is great news , turn off the oil taps , no more fertilizer, no more water, power unless trump pays a premium.

  17. Ted Hassleby
    June 17, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    All the elbozos in the comments that want to cut off this or that critical material to the states:

    First it wont happen. Canada is a nation of cowards.

    Second, i hope it does. That is all Trump needs to relieve us from the destructive liberal nonsense.

  18. Truth
    June 17, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    Ya it will take 10 years and taco will be long and gone by then.

  19. Mark Kavanagh
    June 17, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    As a Free Trade Negotiation ststegy Canada should unilaterally cease exporting electricity to the U.S. for one day, then natural gas for the following day then potash the following day then lumber, aluminium etc. etc. these rolling export cutoffs would be very hard for Canada to implement but far harder for the U.S. to deal with. Electricity Brown-outs in eastern U.S. and gas plants shut-in, in the west, will clearly demonstrate that the U.S. NEEDS CANADA.

  20. Ass
    June 17, 2026 at 6:25 pm

    I would prefer to see Trump terminated (of completely natural causes).

  21. Okay then
    June 17, 2026 at 6:13 pm

    No potash for you

  22. Try This
    June 17, 2026 at 6:03 pm

    Maybe someone should explain to the toddler what the North American Free trade deals do for each country. The US gets to have Canadian and Mexican raw materials. The US gets to sell things in Canada and Mexico. The US gets to have access to cheap labour in Mexico.

    Yes, we buy less than they do, but 10% is often the profit margin. so business will go under. Trump wants all merchandise to be built in the US. However he does not understand how intertwined the supply system is. He loves his illegal tariffs. I wonder what would happen if we cut off their uranium, potash, oil, gas, timber, electricity. It would be the end of their world. – what is he thinking? Obviously only of himself.

  23. Brenda M Fowler
    June 17, 2026 at 5:59 pm

    Trump is a fn idiot he calls himself a business man. Really!!!! He is losing a war that he started and not even getting the deal that Obama had in place. Loser with capital L

  24. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 5:56 pm

    Honestly what ever, idk why everyone is so blind to what happens in our economy. We’ve taken the US for granted for way too long and now your feeling the bulls horns.

  25. Trolls R Us
    June 17, 2026 at 5:53 pm

    Sure Dave – whatever you say

  26. buttmuncher69
    June 17, 2026 at 5:38 pm

    this dumb butthole has no say. He can’t terminate it without congress. I thought he would know that since he’s the one who made the deal in thr first place

  27. Dave
    June 17, 2026 at 4:36 pm

    I agree with him
    The deal negotiated by the LPC was terrible for.Canada

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Canada

Trump says he would prefer to see CUSMA ‘terminated’

By Ariel Rabinovitch & Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 4:02 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s all going to be OK’: Canada’s ambassador to US reassures ahead of CUSMA deadline'
‘It’s all going to be OK’: Canada’s ambassador to US reassures ahead of CUSMA deadline
WATCH: Mark Wiseman, the country’s ambassador to the United States, is reassuring Canadians ahead of a July 1 deadline to review the Canada-US-Mexico (CUSMA) agreement, telling a business crowd in Toronto that “it’s all going to be OK.” Wiseman reminded Canadians that CUSMA is not set to expire for 10 years.
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U.S President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that the U.S. is “better without” the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and he even prefers it to be “terminated.”

Trump spoke to reporters at the G7 in France before boarding a flight after attending the G7 summit.

His comments come as Canada, the U.S. and Mexico continue to negotiate an extension or replacement for the current free trade agreement.

“I would rather not have the agreement, but I may sign it, but we [the U.S.] do better as a country when we don’t have an agreement,” said Trump.
Story continues below advertisement

On July 1, a mandated review process kicks off that will see the three countries either agree to renew CUSMA for another 16 years or enter a 10-year period of annual reviews.

In the latter scenario, the trade deal would stay in place while negotiations continue, though any country could choose to withdraw altogether by giving six months notice.

Canada and Mexico have both called for a 16-year extension, but Trump on Wednesday said he would rather see the agreement “terminated.”

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“It’s not sticking around — it’ll be terminated, in other words, it expires. I prefer that,” he said.

Trump, who negotiated CUSMA during his first term, added that he only did so because the older North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) did not have a way for the U.S. to withdraw without congressional approval.

When pushed further on whether he intends to pull the U.S. out of CUSMA or leave it to be reviewed annually, Trump said he would prefer no agreement but he’s open to keeping it, adding, “I view it as possibly expiring immediately.”

Click to play video: 'Trump’s CUSMA comments and why he doesn’t want to renew the trade deal'
Trump’s CUSMA comments and why he doesn’t want to renew the trade deal

Trump’s comments came after Canadian officials this week expressed confidence that CUSMA will remain in place, and as trade talks continue between all three countries leading up to the July 1 deadline.

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Canada’s ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman told a business crowd in Toronto on Monday that “it’s all going to be OK” and urged those worried about CUSMA’s expiry to “take a deep breath” and “relax.”

However, he noted that efforts to lower or remove sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and other industries were the current focus of trade talks rather than CUSMA.

Official CUSMA negotiations between Canada and the U.S. have yet to begin, while those between the U.S. and Mexico are already underway.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said there are “pillars” of the continental trade pact that work well, while other issues like rules of origin need to be renegotiated. He also has said he’d be open to two separate bilateral agreements.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Greer on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Tuesday and said trade talks with his American counterpart are not a “one-way conversation.”

“We talked about a number of other issues that the United States raises with us,” LeBlanc told reporters. “But we also talked about issues that are important to Canadian workers and the Canadian economy.”

LeBlanc did not give details about Tuesday’s talks with Greer but said they “took stock ” of the work done since the Washington meeting and agreed to get in contact again soon.

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“We made progress in resolving with Jamieson a number of issues that the United States Trade Representative has raised over a number months with Canada,” LeBlanc said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier Wednesday that he had multiple conversations with Trump on the sidelines of the summit this week, despite the lack of a formal bilateral meeting.

Trade was among the “wide range of subjects” they discussed, Carney told reporters, without sharing further details.

—with files from the Canadian Press

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