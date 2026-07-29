Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    July 29, 2026 at 2:55 pm

    “The tip-off was the same as all of us seeing what we have seen in our own conversations with ChatGPT or other AI LLMs”
    I honestly wouldn’t know. I have no use for this nonsense.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Video of New Brunswick politician’s apparent AI use goes viral

By Eli Ridder and Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick politician’s speech sparks viral reaction over apparent AI-generated lines'
New Brunswick politician’s speech sparks viral reaction over apparent AI-generated lines
WATCH: A New Brunswick Progressive Conservative MLA has gone viral after appearing to read AI generated prompts during a speech in the provincial legislature.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Brunswick politician in the provincial legislature has gone viral for delivering a speech in the provincial legislature with some unusual passages.

Progressive Conservative Bill Oliver appeared to read a few odd sentences in the June 9 speech that match the type of language typically used by an artificial intelligence chatbot.

In one instance, Oliver paused and said, “here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Oliver made two other similar statements in the same speech that appeared to be written by AI.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Jon Gillham, who founded AI detection company Originality.ai, says the video went viral due to Oliver’s obvious reading of “residue” left behind by large language model AI programs.

Story continues below advertisement

“The tip-off was the same as all of us seeing what we have seen in our own conversations with ChatGPT or other AI LLMs — that there were words that wereA New Brunswick politician in the provincial legislature has gone viral for delivering a speech in the provincial legislature with some unusual passages. very clearly disconnected from the rest of the speech,” he told The Canadian Press.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices