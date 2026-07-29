Video of New Brunswick politician’s apparent AI use goes viral

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A New Brunswick politician in the provincial legislature has gone viral for delivering a speech in the provincial legislature with some unusual passages.

Progressive Conservative Bill Oliver appeared to read a few odd sentences in the June 9 speech that match the type of language typically used by an artificial intelligence chatbot.

In one instance, Oliver paused and said, “here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points.”

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Oliver made two other similar statements in the same speech that appeared to be written by AI.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Jon Gillham, who founded AI detection company Originality.ai, says the video went viral due to Oliver’s obvious reading of “residue” left behind by large language model AI programs.

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“The tip-off was the same as all of us seeing what we have seen in our own conversations with ChatGPT or other AI LLMs — that there were words that wereA New Brunswick politician in the provincial legislature has gone viral for delivering a speech in the provincial legislature with some unusual passages. very clearly disconnected from the rest of the speech,” he told The Canadian Press.