Elks look to sweep home-and-home series with defending champion Riders

Send this page to someone via email

Cody Fajardo and the Edmonton Elks have a tough act to follow Saturday night.

Fajardo threw for a career-best 510 yards and four TDs in leading Edmonton (6-1) to a thrilling 36-34 road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) last week. The two teams go back at it again at Commonwealth Stadium.

Fajardo became the first CFL quarterback to throw for 500 yards in a game since 2017.

The Elks also accumulated 526 net offensive yards against the defending Grey Cup champions yet still needed Vincent Blanchard’s 57-yard field goal on the game’s final play to capture a third straight victory.

Receiver Austin Mack also had a stellar outing. He recorded four catches for 173 yards with two touchdowns — 57-yard and 81-yard receptions in the second half — while teammate T.J. Luther registered 10 receptions for 157 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s defence did a nice job against Justin Rankin, holding Edmonton’s explosive running back to 39 yards rushing on 12 carries (3.3-yard average). It also had three sacks.

Riders starter Trevor Harris was 26-of-36 passing for 386 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Kian Schaeffer had eight catches for a game-high 186 yards and a touchdown as Saskatchewan’s offence converted 13-of-23 second-down opportunities.

But the Riders might be without A.J. Ouellette, who ran for 52 yards on 12 carries before leaving with a knee injury.

Saskatchewan’s defence entered last week’s game as one of the CFL’s best.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It was ranked first in fewest offensive yards (354.2 yards per game), passing yards (266.6), offensive TDs (11) and touchdown passes allowed (four) and had surrendered a league-low three completions of 30-plus yards.

Story continues below advertisement

After last week’s contest, Saskatchewan dropped to sixth in net offensive yards allowed (382.8), fifth against the pass (307.2 yards) and second in 30-yard completions (seven). But it remains first in fewest passing TDs (eight) and offensive touchdowns (15) surrendered.

Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace is also its defensive co-ordinator. There’s little doubt the necessary adjustments will be made in time for Saturday’s contest.

Edmonton is 3-0 at home while Saskatchewan is 2-0 on the road. The game is important because a win would allow the Elks to clinch the season series and the tiebreaker should the teams finish the year tied.

Edmonton last started 4-0 at home in 2019, and last won a season series with Saskatchewan in 2016.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

B.C. Lions vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, rookie Kaidon Salter starts for B.C. (1-5). Chase Brice completed 14 of 25 passes for 163 yards in last week’s 26-12 loss to Toronto, his first CFL start, before Salter completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards in relief. Salter’s quarterback coach and offensive co-ordinator at Liberty University was former CFL head coach and Hall of Fame quarterback Kent Austin. Salter replaced Shedeur Sanders at Colorado in 2025. Dru Brown makes a fourth straight start for the Bombers (4-3) and threw four interceptions in last week’s 52-30 home loss to Calgary. Brady Oliveira ran for a season-high 128 yards and two touchdowns despite being underutilized in the fourth quarter versus the Stamps.

Story continues below advertisement

Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes vs Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (0-6) come off the bye just in time to face the streaking Alouettes (6-1, four straight wins). Montreal won 37-35 at Molson Stadium in the teams’ previous meeting this season. The good news for the home team is three of its six losses have been by five points or less, including its 36-34 setback to Winnipeg at TD Place on July 19. The Als come off a short week (31-18 home win over Hamilton on Sunday), a game that saw starter Davis Alexander’s streak of 300-yard passing games end at six. And maybe they could get caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Edmonton. Then again, likely not.

Pick: Montreal.

Calgary Stampeders vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday afternoon)

At Hamilton, there was much to like about the Ticats (3-4) last week. Isaiah Wooden had a punt-return TD, the defence was solid, and Canadian quarterback Tre Ford played decently as the team took an 18-17 lead into the fourth. But Ford’s pick helped Montreal outscore the visitors 14-0 in the quarter while accumulating 167 yards rushing. Calgary (3-4) comes off a 52-point outburst versus Winnipeg as former Ticat Tyreik McAllister became the first CFL player to score rushing, receiving and return TDs in a game. Vernon Adams Jr. has thrown a CFL-high 20 touchdown passes with no interceptions while Dedrick Mills (584 yards with 6.1-yard average) is the league’s rushing leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 16-14.