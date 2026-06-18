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Sports

Canada fans to paint Vancouver red for 2nd FIFA World Cup game

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
Canada's Voyageurs parade View image in full screen
Canada's Voyageurs parade toward Toronto Stadium ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
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Canada fans are gathering in Vancouver on Thursday to paint the town in a sea of red ahead of the team’s 2nd World Cup game at BC Place.

Canada is playing Qatar starting at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

Canadian supporters group The Voyageurs will be staging a march along the so-called “last mile” to the stadium, starting near Science World, where its dome has been transformed into a massive replica of a World Cup soccer ball.

The group says supporters are assembling at 12:30 p.m. and setting off 30 minutes later, and will be marching with “flags high, voices louder, building the energy all the way.”

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It’s estimated that about 3,000 or 4,000 people are expected to march to BC Place, where hundreds lined up to get into the stadium at noon.

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Global News will be covering the march and the lead-up to the game. This will be livestreamed above.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will be at BC Place to watch the game.

It’s the second of seven World Cup matches at BC Place after the stadium’s tournament debut on Saturday between Australia and Turkey.

Those without tickets to the game can catch the action at one of the watch parties in Metro Vancouver.

More to come…

–with files from The Canadian Press

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