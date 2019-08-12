Man sought in indecent exposure incidents in Brant, Norfolk counties: OPP

Provincial police in Brant and Norfolk counties are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in a pair of indecent exposure incidents earlier this month.

Both incidents involved a man in a white SUV exiting his vehicle and allegedly exposing himself to women who were parked nearby, police said.

The first incident on Aug. 3 occurred in a parking lot behind a Queensway East address in Norfolk County, police said.

A man allegedly exited a white SUV nude, exposed himself to a woman in a nearby parked car, re-entered the SUV, left the area, and returned a short time later to expose himself a second time.

Officers were contacted but the suspect had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

Days later, police said a similar incident was reported to provincial police in Brant County at a parking lot along Rest Acres Road.

In that incident, dated Aug. 8, police allege a man exited a white BMW SUV, walked to the front of the vehicle, removed his clothing, and then exposed himself to a woman in a nearby vehicle.

“She left the area, and that male was subsequently seen putting on swimming pants behind his SUV,” said OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk on Monday, adding the woman contacted them having been aware of the earlier incident in Norfolk County.

“It appears he intentionally got out of the SUV… and then took his pants off in front of a female sitting in a vehicle. If this is some type of joke, we’re not taking this as a joke, this is being taken very seriously,” Sanchuk said.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a 20-30-year-old male, tall, with tanned skin, muscular arms, and short dark hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV pulling a Sea-Doo that is covered in a black tap with the word “Spark” written in grey lettering.

“From my understanding on social media there have been other posts indicating this may be another male involved in other incidents,” Sanchuk said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

