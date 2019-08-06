Norfolk County OPP investigating after naked man in SUV exposes himself to same victim twice

Norfolk County OPP have released a brief suspect and vehicle description as officers seek a naked man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to the same victim twice.

READ MORE: Charges laid following reports of man exposing himself to women

According to police, a female was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot off of Queensway East in Norfolk County at roughly 3:45 p.m. Saturday when a man got out of an SUV, completely naked.

Police say he exposed himself and got back into the SUV and left the area before returning soon after and exposing himself again to the same victim who contacted police.

The suspect left, heading eastbound through the parking lot behind Winner’s, before officers arrived on scene.

READ MORE: Man accused of exposing his genitals to woman on SkyTrain arrested

Police are reviewing security surveillance footage as part of the investigation and describe the suspect as a man with tanned skin and muscular arms between the ages of 20 to 30 years. He was described as “tall” with short dark hair.

The vehicle is described as a white SUV pulling a Seadoo on a trailer that was covered in a black tarp held down by orange straps.

The tarp had the work “spark” on it in grey letters.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase