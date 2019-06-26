Man accused of exposing his genitals to woman on SkyTrain arrested

A 33-year-old man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman on the SkyTrain in April has been arrested.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the man was located around 4:30 p.m. in Vancouver on Tuesday, thanks to a tip that investigators received after circulating a photo of the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not yet been charged, was “minimally known to police,” and taken into custody without incident.

He was released on a promise to appear in court, and police have recommended one charge of committing an indecent act.

The man is due back in court on Aug. 22.

Police allege the suspect approached and was “looming uncomfortably close” to a woman sitting on the train on April 29.

He’s then alleged to have exposed himself. Police said the woman took a photo of the man’s exposed genitals, which she provided to police.

The suspect exited the train at Main Street Station, but police say he rode trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds Station.