Transit police search for man who allegedly exposed genitals to SkyTrain passenger

Transit police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on SkyTrain.
Police say on April 29 a man was “looming uncomfortably close” to a woman sitting onboard the train and then exposed himself to the woman.
She was able to take a photo of the suspect’s genitals, which she later provided to the Transit police.
The suspect left the train at Main Street SkyTrain Station.
Police say he rode trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds SkyTrain stations.
The suspect is described as a darker skinned male, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine, approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair, a patchy goatee and brown eyes.
He was seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black sweat pants, white headphones and carrying a black and grey backpack.
