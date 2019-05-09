Transit police officer shot in line of duty at Surrey SkyTrain station returns to work

The transit police officer who was shot at a Surrey SkyTrain station earlier this year is back at work.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police issued a statement Thursday showing Const. Josh Harms back at his desk in New Westminster, where he returned Tuesday after more than three months off the job.

“After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends, and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer transit system,” Harms said in a statement.

“I look forward to returning to patrol as soon as possible, and would like to thank all who supported me as I navigated this complicated time in life.”

Transit Police said Harms will be assigned to “light duties with the detectives in the General Investigation Unit” before he’s put back on patrol.

Harms, a three-year member of the force, was shot in both arms in the afternoon of Jan. 30 during an encounter at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested at a home on the Burnaby-Vancouver border after a four-day manhunt that saw large parts of Surrey locked down by police.

Harms underwent surgery shortly after Glasgow’s arrest along with “extensive physical rehabilitation,” transit police said.

“[Const. Harms’] quick return to work exemplifies his excellent work ethic and commitment to the Transit Police,” the agency added.

Glasgow is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, along with other charges.

His next court appearance is set for May 21.

Transit Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and will not be making further comment.

