‘I have so many reasons to be grateful,’ says Transit Police officer Josh Harms injured in shooting

The transit officer injured in a shooting last week at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey is now speaking out.

In a statement, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said Const. Josh Harms visited the headquarters last Friday to meet with his fellow officers.

He wanted to express his gratitude and reassure them he is doing “as well as can be expected.”

Harms also wanted to issue a statement to the public.

“I have so many reasons to be grateful, and so many people to thank. I’d like to express my gratitude to my policing colleagues; I have received support from many, and am thankful for everyone who has expressed well wishes.

“In particular, I thank the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Surrey and Burnaby RCMP, Lower Mainland ERT, the staff at B.C. Ambulance Service and Royal Columbia Hospital. I would also like to thank the many members of the public who expressed their support. Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to my wife and family. I thank God my injuries were not worse. Though I have a long road ahead, I am going to make a full recovery and rejoin my colleagues as soon as possible.”

Transit Police confirm Harms will be undergoing surgery this week.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed that Daon Gordon Glasgow, the suspect in the shooting of Harms in Surrey last Wednesday, has been arrested.

He was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by Surrey Mounties along with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, Air 1 and Burnaby RCMP at a residence in Burnaby on the corner of Boundary and Rumble.

The officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, described it as a “high-risk arrest,” and said police had evacuated neighbours from three other units in the fourplex where Glasgow was found prior to moving in.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum congratulated the RCMP on the arrest, and expressed gratitude to police for their efforts.

“I want to thank the men and women of Surrey RCMP and commend the work they have done in bringing the Scott Road SkyTrain Station shooting suspect into custody,” he said in a statement.

“Their dedication, expertise and relentless work are a testament to the successful outcome achieved this morning. I also would like to extend my thanks to all the law enforcement agencies that assisted in today’s arrest.”