Daon Glasgow, fugitive wanted in Vancouver transit officer shooting, arrested in Burnaby

Surrey RCMP has confirmed that Daon Gordon Glasgow, the fugitive wanted for shooting a transit police officer in Surrey last Wednesday, has been arrested.

He was arrested at 5:30 Sunday morning by Surrey Mounties along with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, Air 1 and Burnaby RCMP in Burnaby at a residence on the corner of Boundary and Rumble.

Glasgow, 35, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He is suspected of shooting Vancouver Transit Police Const. Josh Harms on the Scott Road SkyTrain platform Wednesday afternoon. Harms has since been released from hospital with injuries to his arms, and is expected to recover.

Glasgow, who’s formerly of Halifax, is a convicted killer with a long criminal history. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2011 to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man inside a McDonald’s restaurant at Scott Road and 110 Avenue in 2010.

Glasgow was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison for that crime, minus a year for time served. In 2015 the BC Court of Appeal reduced that sentence to 8.5 years, granting him time-and-a-half credit for time served prior to trial.

He was granted statutory release in October 2018 under a number of conditions, including avoiding drugs and people with criminal histories.

Transit police thanked Surrey RCMP for “their tireless work” in tracking down Glasgow, as well as the public and first responders for their help.

