Suspect in transit officer shooting, Daon Glasgow, is a ‘master of disguise’ say RCMP

New photos released of Vancouver transit shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow show how much Glasgow has altered his appearance in the past, says Surrey RCMP.

The photos span 20 years.

Glasgow, 35, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Investigators say he has a history of violence and is known to police. On Friday, investigators said Glasgow is a “fugitive, a convicted killer and a master of disguise.” He is known for changing his appearance.

Glasgow was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2011 to manslaughter for fatally shooting a man inside a McDonald’s restaurant at Scott Road and 110 Avenue in 2010.

He is now a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

Info from Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers: GLASGOW, Daon (age 35)/ 5'5" (165 cm)

Wanted: Canada wide parole * manslaughter conviction (Effective Jan. 3/19) Please report to 9-1-1 immediately when you see him.

Glasgow’s record also has entries for drug trafficking and theft.

Glasgow is described as a dark-skinned man, 5’5″ tall, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of the incident, police say he was seen to have black stubble and a moustache.

Glasgow was originally seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike brand running shoes right after the incident. Investigators now believe that Glasgow was wearing a white hoodie with a black design shortly after being seen in the blue hoodie.

Glasgow is believed to be armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call 911.

Surrey investigators say they believe Glasgow may try to leave the province and they have notified other jurisdictions and asked them to be on the lookout for Glasgow.

Investigators are also asking for help from anyone who may have dash cam footage around the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Surrey RCMP says it will also be concluding their searches of the Bridgeview area later Friday and say the overt visibility of officers will be decreased.

However, the RCMP Command Post will remain in the Scott Road SkyTrain station parking lot to allow people with information about the incident the opportunity to speak with investigators.

The transit officer who was shot near the Scott Road SkyTrain station was released from hospital on Wednesday evening.

Const. Josh Harms, 27, a three-year member of the force, was shot around 4 p.m. and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our chief has spoken with Const. Harms. I understand he’s been in good spirits, even cracked a joke so now it’s follow-up.” said Staff Sgt. Clint Hampton with Metro Vancouver Transit Police. “It’s going to be a matter of meeting with doctors, determining treatment and determining what the next path will be.”

“He is what you would call an exemplary officer and I truly mean that,” Hampton said. “I think if you spoke with any one of our officers that worked with Josh or supervised Josh, he’s classified as a great police officer.”

Police have also established a tip line at 604-502-6284. Anyone can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.