Police in Burlington seek 2 suspects after ‘found cash distraction’ scam used to steal credit card

Two men who used a “found cash distraction” scam to steal a credit card last week are wanted by police in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the suspects approached a victim at the Longo’s on Walkers Line on Friday, Aug. 2 after they “observed the victim in the store” and acquired the PIN to his credit card.

The pair then followed the victim to the store’s parking lot and called out to him, saying they had found cash that he had dropped.

Investigators with the elder abuse and financial crimes unit then believe the suspects helped put the money back into the victim’s wallet and managed to steal a credit card while doing so.

It was later discovered that the card was used at various businesses, amassing about $900 in charges.

Police describe the first of the two suspects as a man five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build, about 270 pounds, 35 to 45 years old, wearing sandals, grey shorts, a purple T-shirt and a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap.

The other suspect is five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build, about 250 pounds, 35 to 45 years old, with black hair and wearing black sandals, tan shorts and a blue long-sleeved shirt.

This incident mirrors two other found cash distraction thefts in Burlington in recent months.

In June, police say two men acquired a PIN number from another male victim at an LCBO in Burlington and ran up $13,000 in credit purchases and cash advances.

In May, a male and a female charged $3,300 from cards they allegedly stole in the same fashion from an 87-year-old man at the Terra Greenhouses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344 or Derek.Gray@haltonpolice.ca.