Burlington man loses credit cards, $3K in alleged distraction theft: police

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, after they say the pair stole credit cards in an alleged distraction theft.

Investigators say an 87-year-old man had his cards taken on the morning of May 20 while shopping at the Terra Greenhouses in Burlington.

Halton police believe the two suspects were in line behind the victim and watched him enter his PIN while making a purchase.

The pair then reportedly followed the man out to the parking lot and approached him, saying they picked up some money he had dropped inside the store, police say.

“The female suspect then put the ‘found’ money into the victim’s wallet and walked away with the male suspect. The victim returned home later [and] discovered the missing financial cards,” Halton police said in a press release.

The credit cards were later discovered to have been used at businesses and ATMs in Hamilton, Peel Region and Halton Hills, police say.

Before they were reported missing, close to $3,300 was charged to the cards, according to detectives.

The male suspect is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s and stands about five feet five inches tall. Police say he was wearing jeans, a tan coat, a black shirt and a black baseball cap at the time of the alleged theft.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid to late 30s and standing five feet five inches tall with a thin build. According to police, she was wearing hair in a ponytail and had on a blue jacket, a tan baseball cap and blue jeans and was carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).