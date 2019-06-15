Hamilton man dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Burlington

A 54-year-old Hamilton man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV, late Friday night.

Halton Regional Police say they got the call for a collision just before 10:00 p.m. at a location near Derry Road, west of Guelph Line in Burlington.

Collision reconstruction investigators believe the SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Burlington woman, turned left across the path of the eastbound motorcycle.

The resulting collision threw the motorcycle rider across the road. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The female driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Police have not yet determined if any charges are warranted.

The crash was the second involving a motorcycle on Friday in Burlington, as another cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit in a similar collision, earlier.

Halton Regional Police said that incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road. The 30-year-old cycle rider from Stoney Creek “suffered several broken bones and a head injury.”

Any witnesses who with information on either collision can speak to police at (905) 825-4747 extension 5065.

