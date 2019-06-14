Burlington
June 14, 2019 2:54 pm

Motorcyclist suffers ‘broken bones and head injury’ in collision in Burlington

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Halton police closed down a busy intersection in Burlington on Friday morning for a collision investigation.

Halton Regional Police Service
A A

Police say a motorcycle rider from Stoney Creek “suffered several broken bones and a head injury” after a Friday morning crash in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road.

The 30-year-old rider was “thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway,” according to investigators.

It’s believed the collision occurred when a car travelling southbound turned left in front of the northbound motorcycle.

The driver of the car is 75-year-old Waterdown resident who remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

READ MORE: Hamilton QEW reduced to 1 lane in each direction by collision

Halton EMS say the motorcycle rider’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say Collision Reconstruction teams are still investigating, but left the scene and re-opened the intersection just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 5065.​

WATCH: Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Collision Reconstruction
Guelph Line
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Motorcycle
upper middle road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.