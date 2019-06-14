Motorcyclist suffers ‘broken bones and head injury’ in collision in Burlington

Police say a motorcycle rider from Stoney Creek “suffered several broken bones and a head injury” after a Friday morning crash in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police say the collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road.
The 30-year-old rider was “thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway,” according to investigators.
It’s believed the collision occurred when a car travelling southbound turned left in front of the northbound motorcycle.
The driver of the car is 75-year-old Waterdown resident who remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
READ MORE: Hamilton QEW reduced to 1 lane in each direction by collision
Halton EMS say the motorcycle rider’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police say Collision Reconstruction teams are still investigating, but left the scene and re-opened the intersection just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 5065.
WATCH: Burlington man arrested for alleged false 911 call
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.