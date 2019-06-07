qew
June 7, 2019 4:18 pm

Hamilton QEW reduced to 1 lane in each direction by collision

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

A truck collided with a cement barrier on the QEW near Burlington on Friday afternoon.

OPP
A A

OPP say a collision Friday afternoon on the QEW near Eastport Drive has reduced the roadway to just a single lane in each direction.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tanker truck collided with a median at the bottom of the Niagara-bound Burlington Skyway.

“Fort Erie and Toronto bound sides are both affected,” Schmidt said in a post on social media. “Three lanes closed in both directions due to a tanker truck that lost control on the Fort Erie bound side and went into the concrete wall.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Oakville woman the second to die from injuries after freak car accident: police

Schmidt said the truck hit a light standard and sheared all its anchors.

“It’s sitting here right now with very little support,” Schmidt said .

The truck also damaged fuel tanks attached to its side which led to a spill on the highway resulting in road delays while crews clean up.

“It’s a roofing truck or an asphalt truck that has some heaters attached to it,” Schmidt said. “And that fuel has begun leaking.”

There were no injuries in the collision.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Skyway
Eastport Drive
Hamilton
niagara-bound skyway
qew
Toronto

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.