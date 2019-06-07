Hamilton QEW reduced to 1 lane in each direction by collision

OPP say a collision Friday afternoon on the QEW near Eastport Drive has reduced the roadway to just a single lane in each direction.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tanker truck collided with a median at the bottom of the Niagara-bound Burlington Skyway.

“Fort Erie and Toronto bound sides are both affected,” Schmidt said in a post on social media. “Three lanes closed in both directions due to a tanker truck that lost control on the Fort Erie bound side and went into the concrete wall.”

Schmidt said the truck hit a light standard and sheared all its anchors.

“It’s sitting here right now with very little support,” Schmidt said .

The truck also damaged fuel tanks attached to its side which led to a spill on the highway resulting in road delays while crews clean up.

“It’s a roofing truck or an asphalt truck that has some heaters attached to it,” Schmidt said. “And that fuel has begun leaking.”

There were no injuries in the collision.

3 lanes remain blocked in both directions on the #QEW at the Burlington Skyway #Hamilton

Heavy delays in both directions pic.twitter.com/qXWccL5ow4 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2019