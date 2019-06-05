Oakville woman the second to die from injuries after freak car accident: police

Halton police say a second woman involved in an unusual early May accident in Oakville has now died.

A 92-year-old who had been in hospital with serious injuries since the May 8 collision passed away last Wednesday as a result of complications from injuries she sustained.

Collision reconstruction teams say she was the second victim of the collision on Valleyridge Drive south of Dundas Street West. In late May, an 84-year-old driver from Burlington died as a result of complications arising from injuries sustained after she was struck by her own vehicle.

Investigators say the driver turned into and became stuck on a median separating the driveway and parking lot at St. Luke’s Anglican Church.

The driver and her two passengers exited the vehicle, and decided to call a tow truck to free the vehicle.

As the driver and a passenger reached into the vehicle to retrieve belongings, the 84-year-old accidentally put the vehicle in reverse, causing it to swerve, ejecting both from the car before hitting the driver and 92-year-old passenger.

The vehicle stopped when the vehicle hit a set of concrete stairs in front of the church.

No charges have been laid.

Halton police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-825-4747, ext 5420.

