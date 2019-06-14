One person dead following collision in Burlington

Police say one person is dead after a three-car collision in Burlington.

Halton police have sent collision reconstruction teams to the intersection of Brant Street and Mount Forest Drive.

Emergency crews say the 911 call came in around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

The intersection has been closed down for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 5065.​

/3 With regards to the motor vehicle collision at Mount Forest Drive and Brant, we are saddened to report that the driver did not survive. Investigators remain on scene and road closures remain in effect. A media release will follow this evening. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2019

