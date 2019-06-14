Burlington
One person dead following collision in Burlington

One person is dead after a three car collision in Burlington.

Police say one person is dead after a three-car collision in Burlington.

Halton police have sent collision reconstruction teams to the intersection of Brant Street and Mount Forest Drive.

Emergency crews say the 911 call came in around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

The intersection has been closed down for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 5065.​

 

