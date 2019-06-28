Police release photos of suspects in Burlington distraction theft

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspects wanted for distraction thefts in Burlington.

On Monday, June 10, police say a man was shopping at an LCBO when two suspects got behind him in line and managed to observe his PIN number when the man paid for his items.

Then, police say the men followed the victim to the parking lot where they claimed he dropped some cash and put it in his wallet, before walking away.

The victim returned home and discovered his bank cards had been stolen.

Police said the cards had been used in Halton and Peel regions for cash advances and purchases totalling $13,000.

Both suspects are described as men with olive complexions.

The first suspect is described as 30 to 35 years of age, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven-inches tall, 180 pounds, with a medium build and a black beard. He was wearing a purple T-shirt, jeans and a tan baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as 35-40 years of age, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine-inches tall, 220 pounds with a heavy build. He was wearing glasses, black pants, blue and white striped T-shirt, and a light blue baseball cap.

If anyone can identify the suspects or have any other information, police urge them to contact Det. Const. Derek Gray of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Seniors Liaison Team at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344.