Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of August 10

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

The weekend holds plenty of shopping, spots and spectacles!

1. Folklorama

Folklorama is celebrating 50 fantastic years this summer and the multicultural party is more lively and colourful than ever!

This is the largest festival of its kind in the whole entire world and this year you can check out over 40 different pavilions.

These pavilions showcase world-class entertainment, amazing food and beautiful displays of culture.

Not sure where to start? The website has a really cool feature where you can select the date and area of the city you are in and you’ll get a list of pavilions to check out.

The entire festival is family friendly and you have until August 17th to take a tour around the world!

2. Manitoba Night Market & Festival

Sundays are for shopping at the Manitoba Night Market and Festival.

The track at Assiniboia Downs will be packed with local artists and vendors, food trucks and talented performers. But what makes this market different is that you can shop under the stars as the market runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Shopping includes jewelry, chocolates, baking, candles and aromatherapy, electronics, pet supplies and more.

If you want a snack, you can choose from Blue Haze Barbecue, Champs Food Truck, Falafel Queen, Gorilla Fries, Thirst Tea & Coffee, Tot Wheels and so much more.

There’s also kid’s activities and beer gardens.

Admission is $5 per person with children five and under getting in for free and parking will cost you an extra $5.

3. Team Canada

Canada Basketball’s Senior Men’s National Team is wrapping up their exhibition series against Nigeria Friday in Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place.

The exhibition games are all in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 which takes place in China at the end of the month.

Glen Grunwald, President and CEO of Canada Basketball told Global News Morning that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“We have a really good team. I think fans will really see a high level of basketball.”

After Friday’s game, the team will head to Australia to play five more exhibition games before deciding on the 12-man World Cup line-up.

If they finish in the top-seven at the Cup, Team Canada will be all set for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Happy weekend everyone!