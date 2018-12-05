BLOG: Living In Colour returns to talk interracial marriage, cosplay, incarceration and employment

Living In Colour is back for a second season.

During the next four weeks, host Farah Nasser will sit down with guests who will share their personal experiences of what it’s like being a person of colour (PoC) when attending cosplay conventions — along with why representation in media matters. Other topics tackled by the YouTube series include interracial marriage, incarceration and employment.

READ MORE: Living In Colour explores how race, ethnicity impacts the daily experience of PoCs

LIC is a chance for minorities to speak their mind openly, honestly and without judgement about what it’s like to navigate in this world as a PoC.

Each week for the second season, you will be able to find a recap of each episode below.

Episode 1: Cosplay and representation in media

In this episode of Living In Colour, our guests discuss the issues of blackface, lack of representation in comic books and movies and what it’s like to be a PoC attending conventions such as Comic-Con and Fan Expo.

READ MORE: ‘These are topics that need to be discussed’: Reaction to the first season of #LivingInColour

Watch the entire first season of Living In Colour here.

Alley Wilson is a multimedia producer.