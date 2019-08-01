1 injured after Hants County couple wakes up to man with firearm in bedroom: N.S. RCMP

A man was injured earlier this week after he awoke to another man inside his bedroom holding a firearm, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged incident in Ellershouse — about 15 kilometres southeast of Windsor, N.S. — happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say a man and woman were asleep in bed when they were “woken up by a man standing in the doorway of the bedroom, holding a firearm.”

“The victim struggled with the suspect and, as a result, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say the woman wasn’t injured, and they do not believe it was a random act.

The suspect is believed to be about five feet five inches tall with a low voice. Police say he was wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and a light-coloured bandana over his face at the time.

A police dog was able to track the suspect’s scent to a nearby intersection, leading police to believe he was picked up in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact Hants District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.