P.E.I. RCMP arrest man wanted on drug, driving charges

P.E.I. RCMP say they’ve arrested a man after he failed to appear for sentencing on drug and driving charges on May 6.

Police say that the wanted man had been seen during a traffic stop by a Kings District RCMP officer on July 29.

According to Sgt. Christopher Gunn of the Kings District RCMP, the man wasn’t arrested then due to safety concerns.

“The officer did not engage in pursuit due to public safety at the time,” says Sgt. Gunn.

Police say that because of the incident, he was additionally charged with prohibited driving and flight from police.

On Monday, police say a Kings County RCMP officer was in the area of Head of Hillsborough at around 5:15 p.m., when a man ran into a wooded area after seeing a police patrol.

Police say additional officers were called in from Queens District RCMP and that a police dog was also brought in to assist in locating the man.

After a three-hour search of the area, police say the 39-year-old from Kings County was located and arrested.

The Mounties say the man was transported to the Provincial Correction Centre.

He is expected to appear in provincial court on July 31.