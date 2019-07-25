Man takes off with dough from Halifax bakery: police

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bakery in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at The Cake Lady on Lower Water Street happened just before 8 p.m.

Police say a man knocked on the rear door of the business, and when the employee answered the suspect “appeared to be holding a knife in his sleeve and demanded money.”

Police say the suspect took some cash then ran away. There were no injuries.

Officers are looking for a heavy set 5’9” white man with a short scruffy beard and facial acne.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, blue and green checkered shorts and dirty white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.