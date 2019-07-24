Judge remands man charged with sexually assaulting woman walking home in Halifax

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A Halifax judge has remanded a man charged with sexually assaulting and suffocating a woman who was walking home early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of Agricola and North streets just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a woman was walking home when she was assaulted by a man she didn’t know.

Officers allege the man tried to drag her to an isolated area, but someone passing by intervened and the suspect ran away. The woman was treated at the scene.

Colton William Chappell was arrested on Monday at around 5 p.m. The 28-year-old has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, suffocating to overcome resistance, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Chappell appeared before a judge on Wednesday. He was remanded back into police custody and is scheduled to return to court on July 31.