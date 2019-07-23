Halifax police charge man after woman assaulted while walking home

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Police have charged a Halifax man Tuesday in connection with an assault that occurred in the municipality over the weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old Colton William Chappell of Halifax was charged with assault causing bodily harm, suffocating to overcome resistance, forcible confinement and sexual assault in relation to an assault that occurred on July 21.

At approximately 2:14 a.m., police were called to an assault that had just occurred in the area of Agricola and North streets in Halifax.

Chappell physically assaulted a woman not known to him and tried to pull her to an isolated area as she was walking home. A passerby saw this take place and intervened, causing the suspect to flee.

The victim was treated at the scene by EHS.

Officers arrested Chappell without incident at a residence in Halifax on July 22 at approximately 5 p.m. He was remanded and will appear in Halifax provincial court on July 24.

