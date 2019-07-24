Cyclist sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Herring Cove

A 54-year-old cyclist was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck in Herring Cove Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision in the 1400 block of John Bracket Drive happened around 6:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Shots fired on Barrington Street, no suspects found: Halifax police

Police say the cyclist was sent to hospital and the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officers are still investigating the crash’s cause and police say it’s not known whether charges will be laid.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on John Bracket Drive and is being turned around at Powers Drive and Holy Stone On The Sea Road.

#Halifax police are on the scene of a reported bicycle/vehicle collision on John Brackett Drive in Herring Cove. Scene is pretty much cleared up at this point. @globalhalifax @HfxRegPolice #HerringCove pic.twitter.com/bIiGuasjK7 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) July 24, 2019

READ MORE: 2 men injured in single-vehicle collision with moose: RCMP

Police expect the section of road to remain blocked for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.