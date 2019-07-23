2 men injured in single-vehicle collision with moose: RCMP

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a moose that sent two men to the hospital, one with serious injuries, near Bathhurst, N.B. on July 22.
Police received a call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a crash on Route 11. The vehicle was driving southbound when it collided with a moose.
The driver, a 19-year-old man from Le Goulet, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
A 21-year-old man from Shippagan who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both of the occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
