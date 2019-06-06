Man dies following ATV collision with moose in Sussex area

A 66-year-old man from Jeffries Corner, N.B., has died after the ATV he was on collided with a moose.

An injured woman reported to police on June 5, shortly before 5:15 p.m., that she and a man had been on an ATV that collided with a moose in a wooded area sometime during the previous night.

READ MORE: 54-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Minden Hills

Members of the Sussex located the injured woman in the area of Goose Creek Road, an ATV trail near Martin Head.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters located the ATV and the man, who was deceased.

READ MORE: J.D. Irving inks trail agreement with New Brunswick ATV riders group

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.