Canada
June 6, 2019 1:25 pm

Man dies following ATV collision with moose in Sussex area

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

A 66-year-old man from Jeffries Corner, N.B., has died after the ATV he was on collided with a moose.

An injured woman reported to police on June 5, shortly before 5:15 p.m., that she and a man had been on an ATV that collided with a moose in a wooded area sometime during the previous night.

READ MORE: 54-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Minden Hills

Members of the Sussex located the injured woman in the area of Goose Creek Road, an ATV trail near Martin Head.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters located the ATV and the man, who was deceased.

READ MORE: J.D. Irving inks trail agreement with New Brunswick ATV riders group

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
ATV accident
Collision
Goose Creek Road
Jeffries Corner
Martin Head
Moose
New Brunswick
RCMP
sussex

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.