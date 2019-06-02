News
June 2, 2019 1:49 pm

54-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Minden Hills

A man is dead following an ATV rollover in the Township of Minden Hills on Saturday morning.

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to Triangle Line around 9:45 a.m.

A 54-year-old man from Minden was pronounced dead at the scene. OPP says he was driving an ATV and was the only occupant of the vehicle. His name has not been released.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

