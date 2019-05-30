J.D. Irving inks trail agreement with New Brunswick ATV riders group

New Brunswick-based J.D. Irving Ltd., says it has signed an agreement that will allow access to more than 800 kilometres of company-owned trails and woodlands by all-terrain vehicle users in the province.

Irving says the agreement will bring the over 22,00 members of the New Brunswick All-Terrain Vehicle Federation closer to realizing a province-wide trail network.

The company says the land in the agreement represents 18 per cent of the 4,400 kilometres of managed ATV trails in the province.

In providing legal access, Irving says ATV clubs will be responsible for developing and maintaining the trails to a higher standard when compared to unmanaged trails.

The management designation means the trails are equipped with safety signage and are maintained and repaired in areas where needed.

Irving says the agreement calls for the company and the association to provide updates to one another about activities that may have an effect on either party.