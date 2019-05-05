Woman injured, hospitalized after ATV crash near Irishtown, N.B.

The Moncton Fire Department responded to a remote area near Moncton, N.B., on Sunday as they attempted to assist an injured woman.

Officials say they received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m., for a rescue off of Cape Breton Road in Irishtown, N.B.

READ MORE: Man, 30, dies following motorcycle crash in northeastern New Brunswick

A woman had reportedly fell off of an ATV and suffered shoulder injuries.

The woman and her husband were approximately one kilometre behind their home in a wooded area.

WATCH: Video captures Fredericton police response to weapons complaint

The woman was transported to hospital for her injuries. There’s no word on her condition at this time.