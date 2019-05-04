Canada
May 4, 2019 4:40 pm

Man, 30, dies following motorcycle crash in northeastern New Brunswick

Police believe the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and left Saint-Charles Sud Road.

A 30-year-old man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in northeastern New Brunswick on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Saint-Charles, N.B., was reported at around 6:30 p.m.

The man died at the scene. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

