Man, 30, dies following motorcycle crash in northeastern New Brunswick
A A
A 30-year-old man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in northeastern New Brunswick on Friday.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Saint-Charles, N.B., was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
Police believe the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and left Saint-Charles Sud Road.
The man died at the scene. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.