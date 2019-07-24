Shots fired on Barrington Street, no suspects found: Halifax police

Halifax police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired on Barrington Street Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they received several calls indicating two shots were fired within the 3400 block of Barrington just after 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 men injured in single-vehicle collision with moose: RCMP

It was also reported that a dark SUV may have sped away from the area.

Police say several officers as well as a canine unit searched the area but were unable to locate anything.

READ MORE: Man dies following ATV collision with moose in Sussex area

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.