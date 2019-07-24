Man with knife charged following alleged Halifax assault: police

A 22-year-old man from Halifax will appear in provincial court on Wednesday in relation to an alleged incident involving a weapon.
At 8:03 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a weapons call in the 3000 block of Devonshire Avenue in Halifax. According to police, a caller reported that several men were in a dispute and that one of them had a knife.
Officers quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the man who reportedly had a knife.
Police said no one was injured and that it was not a random incident as the people involved were known to one another.
Tristan William Murray faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and causing a disturbance.
