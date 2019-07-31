Suspects sought in alleged ‘isolated’ firearm incident: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public’s help following an alleged incident in which a man pointed a firearm at a woman on Monday evening.

According to police, the alleged incident took place in the area of McCulloch Road and East Kelowna Road, shortly after 9 p.m.

It’s believed the man was walking with a woman, when the woman got into a dispute with another woman, who was also walking in the area.

READ MORE: Police make $1M drug bust, seize firearms on Hamilton’s west mountain

Police say they responded to the incident in East Kelowna “with a number of resources after learning that the male suspect had produced a firearm and handled it in a threatening manner towards one of the women.”

A containment area was established, but police say despite their efforts and that of a police dog, the two were not located.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 13, 2019): Lengthy police standoff in Kelowna results in arrest and seizure of loaded firearm

They did say, though, a man and a woman who matched descriptions were taken into custody for a short time before being ruled out and unconditionally released.

“To anyone who was in the McCulloch Road area as this event unfolded, we would like to extend our appreciation for your patience and full co-operation as our officers worked to ensure you were safe,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons, cash seized from West Kelowna property: Police

The male suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old Caucasian male who is around five-foot-eight in height with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark tank-top style undershirt and dark shorts. The female was described as wearing a pink shirt with her blonde hair in a pony tail.

“We need more independent witnesses to come forward with their information, as we continue our efforts to identify all of the individuals involved, and determine exactly what transpired,” saidO’Donaghey.

“We believe that the incident was isolated and that all the parties involved were known to each other.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 18, 2019): Three men charged with firearms offences following an incident near the Raptors victory celebration in Toronto

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.