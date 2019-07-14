Regina police investigating firearms incident overnight Saturday

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in a firearms investigation.

Police say they were called to Fleet Street and Dewdney Ave East t about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman called police when a vehicle with four people started to follow their vehicle.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Victoria Avenue approaching Ring Road when the driver of the vehicle with four occupants shot four to five rounds at the victim’s vehicle.

The victims turned off and drove in a different direction and were not physically injured.

Police say the suspect vehicle was an “older, white Chevy Malibu with rush around the wheel wells.”

It was last seen driving westbound on Victoria Ave.

The suspect driver is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man with a buzz cut hairstyle.

All passengers in the suspect vehicle are described as female, heavy set, with long, straight, dark hair.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.