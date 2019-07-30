Drugs, weapons, cash seized from West Kelowna property: Police

Three West Kelowna residents, including an 18-year-old woman, face potential drug related charges after a major drug bust in West Kelowna.

On Tuesday, RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a nearly month-long police investigation into alleged drug trafficking culminated in the execution of a pair of search warrants.

Police descended on the property located along the 3400 block of Old Okanagan Highway on Sunday and searched the home. along with a vehicle.

“Police seized undisclosed quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, and various forms of cannabis,” said an RCMP press release.

“Along with the suspected illicit drugs removed from our streets, police also seized a sawed-off shotgun, a pair of rifles, ammunition, crossbows, batons, bear spray and pellet guns, along with over $10,000 cash and suspected stolen property,” O’Donaghey said.

A 45-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman are each expected to make their first appearance in court in October.