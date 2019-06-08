Search warrant leads to multiple arrests in North Battleford

Saskatchewan RCMP say a search warrant was executed in the 1100 block of 106 Street in North Battleford at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The warrant lead to an increased police presence in that area.

Multiple arrests were made without incident, according to RCMP.

There will continue to be police in that area, they said, as an investigation continues.

There are no further details at this time.

More to come…

