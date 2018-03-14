2 facing charges after search by RCMP Crime Reduction Team in North Battleford

North Battleford RCMP say two people are facing charges after a search was executed last week in the city.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team executed the search in the 1400-block of 106 Street during the early morning hours of March 9.

Money, drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be marijuana were seized by officers.

Brandon Babchuk, 19, and Kerry Thomas, 26, are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, possession of the proceeds of crime, and breach of undertaking.

Both of the accused, from North Battleford, are scheduled to make their next provincial court appearance on Friday at 9:30 a.m. CT.