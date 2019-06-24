Four people charged with drug trafficking following La Ronge search warrant

Four people were arrested in La Ronge Saturday after a search warrant was carried out at a residence.

A high police presence could be seen on the 1700 block of Bedford Drive in La Ronge, Sask., at about 3 a.m., according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

John Chea, 30, Giir Thiik Ding, 30, Tyrell Matthews, 20, and Adrienne Ratt, 39 were all arrested without incident.

They are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

Chea, Ding, and Matthews appeared in court in La Ronge on June 24. Ratt will make her first court appearance Aug. 19.

La Ronge is about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.