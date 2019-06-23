La Ronge RCMP search for escaped inmate

La Ronge RCMP says they are searching for a prisoner that escaped on Friday.

Grant Kenneth McKenzie, 30, escaped from a non-secure correctional facility vehicle, police say. RCMP were notified that he had escaped at about 3:45 p.m. that day while travelling through La Ronge.

He was last seen in the area of Brown Street and La Ronge Avenue.

McKenzie is described by RCMP as 5’8″ with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has an average build, and weighs 190 lbs with several tattoos.

He has a skull tattoo on top of his head, the word ‘KAIDENCE’ on the right side of his neck, a cross on his upper left arm, and a cannabis leaf on his right arm.

La Ronge RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding him and ask those who may know of his whereabouts contact them.