14-year-old boy charged with firearm offences near Oakville school

Halton Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with two firearm-related offences after allegedly carrying an unloaded handgun near a school.

On Monday, at around 5 p.m., police were called to an area near River Oaks Public School in Oakville following reports that a staff member at the school had seen a teenager show off a gun to other teenagers.

Police arrived and arrested four boys under the age of 18. Officers conducted a search and reportedly seized one unloaded handgun from a backpack.

Investigators said no ammunition was found on any of the teenagers.

A 14-year-old boy was held for bail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm, said police.

Investigators said the three other boys were released without charges.

Police said there is no risk to public safety. Their investigation has determined the handgun was lawfully owned by and registered to a member of the household of the accused, police say.