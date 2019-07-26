Police make $1M drug bust, seize firearms on Hamilton’s west mountain

Two people are facing multiple charges after a million-dollar drug bust by Hamilton police in the city’s west mountain.

Detectives say they were on to a 46-year-old Hamilton suspect as they investigated “activity consistent with drug trafficking” at a residence in the area of Magnolia Drive and Mohawk Road West prior to an arrest made on Wednesday.

In a release, police say the accused made regular visits to a home on that street and with that investigators “formed the grounds for his arrest.”

Officers made a traffic stop and pulled over the suspect and found he was in possession of cocaine believed to be about 10 kilograms with an estimated street value of $1,000,000.

Detectives then followed up with a search warrant obtained through the Controlled and Drug Substance Act for the residence and encountered a 30-year-old Burlington woman inside the house, who was arrested.

Police say they seized multiple firearms “located throughout the residence.” Five were “kept in an unsafe manner” according to investigators, and two were found near a bed.

More cocaine, about a kilogram, was also seized, as well as oxycodone, a digital scale, about 50,000 in cash, and ammunition inside a personal safe.

Vincent Poole of Hamilton is facing 11 charges in all including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds for crime over $5000, and careless storage of firearms.

Meanwhile, Kara Fticar of Burlington faces four similar charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds for crime over $5000.

