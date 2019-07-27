Winnipeg man facing charges after search turns up drugs, stolen firearm, cash: police

A 30-year-old man is in custody following a search and seizure at his residence, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service says its guns and gangs unit, along with the tactical support team and the East District community support unit, executed a search warrant at a downtown apartment on Thursday evening.

A man was taken into custody, where police say he was found to be in possession of hydromorphone tablets, meth and nearly $1,000 in cash.

The search of his apartment reportedly turned up more drugs, including cocaine and oxycodone.

Police also discovered a reportedly stolen .32 calibre handgun with 75 extra rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Drug-packaging materials, scales and over $2,700 in cash were also seized, police say.

Kelsey David Baerg of Winnipeg faces nine charges, including possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.